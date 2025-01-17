Head to Head Survey: City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) vs. Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Bank and Triumph Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triumph Financial $472.59 million 4.49 $41.08 million $0.78 116.35

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Triumph Financial 2 3 0 0 1.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for City Bank and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Triumph Financial has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential downside of 21.10%. Given City Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe City Bank is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Triumph Financial 4.47% 2.64% 0.39%

Summary

Triumph Financial beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

