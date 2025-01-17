HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

HIVE stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.