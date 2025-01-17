Hunting’s (HTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.34) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 460 ($5.63) to GBX 480 ($5.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518 ($6.34).

HTG opened at GBX 356 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.35. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.69). The stock has a market cap of £563.73 million, a P/E ratio of 593.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Paula Harris bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,032 ($12,274.56). Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Located in 11 countries across four continents, we manufacture components, technology systems and precision parts globally.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

