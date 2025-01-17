IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $75.49 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 625,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $128.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

