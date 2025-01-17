iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 3,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

iHuman Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.