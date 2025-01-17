Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $60.67 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $14,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

