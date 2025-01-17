indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,092.81. This represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at $118,326. This trade represents a 38.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,593 shares of company stock worth $1,272,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 5,417,296 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,195,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 2,377,612 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

