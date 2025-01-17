Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Stake Lessened by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1,606.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 574,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:UJUL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

