Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $233.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.58.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.07 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after buying an additional 459,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 319,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,402,000 after acquiring an additional 289,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.