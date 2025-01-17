Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $228.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.66 and a 200-day moving average of $217.91. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

