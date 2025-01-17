IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.89) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,253.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 414 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 368.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

