IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.89) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
IntegraFin Trading Up 2.7 %
IntegraFin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
