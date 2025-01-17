Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

