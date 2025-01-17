Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Kevin Hern

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Intel stock on December 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST > BROKERAGE INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/29/2024.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Before running for Congress, Hern was a McDonald’s franchisee and served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team. Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

