Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after buying an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.