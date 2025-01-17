International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.92. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 96,019 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 180.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

