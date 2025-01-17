Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 40,699 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,653,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,984,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $424.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $384.81 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.21 and its 200-day moving average is $426.58. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at $43,792,039.56. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,892. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.