Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

