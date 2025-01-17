Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Stake Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $317.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

