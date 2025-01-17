Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 489,736 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 489,736 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.8% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the third quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 367,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 227,571 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,336,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,699,000 after acquiring an additional 209,284 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 114,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $128.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.