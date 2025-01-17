IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

IQV opened at $197.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

