Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,396,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after acquiring an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $110.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.02, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.