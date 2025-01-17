iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

