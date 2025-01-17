iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 430.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

