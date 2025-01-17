iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,168.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

