iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $72.26. 554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOVL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

