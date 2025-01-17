iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.90. 86,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 33,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $128.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

