iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 16,778.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 598,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 305,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 272,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

