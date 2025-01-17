iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 12,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 15,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

About iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

