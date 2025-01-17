iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after buying an additional 219,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

