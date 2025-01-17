iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

