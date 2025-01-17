iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.10. 9,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

