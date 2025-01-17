iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $132.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.92 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

