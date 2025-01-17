Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.38 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,336,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,376,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

