Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,087 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 555.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141,044 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,404 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

