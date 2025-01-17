Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,588 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.91 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.