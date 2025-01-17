Jane Street Group LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EVE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EVE by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVE Stock Performance

NYSE:EVEX opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.42. Eve Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of EVE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

