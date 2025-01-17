Jane Street Group LLC Has $36,000 Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CURI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 225,188 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.35 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 17,877 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,033.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,914.08. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 21,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

