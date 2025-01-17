Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

MNOV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.84.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

