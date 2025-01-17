Jane Street Group LLC Sells 50,413 Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gold Royalty ( NYSE:GROY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 252.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROY

About Gold Royalty

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.