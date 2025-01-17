Jane Street Group LLC Sells 52,470 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $66.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.