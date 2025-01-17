Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,271 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Scilex were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex in the second quarter worth $23,064,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Scilex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Scilex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Scilex by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCLX opened at $0.47 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Scilex in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Scilex in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 109,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,239.67. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,888 shares of company stock worth $53,835. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

