JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JD. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of JD opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.8% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,264 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,800,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 55.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

