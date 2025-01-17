JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 530.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,317,000 after buying an additional 344,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 394,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,364,000 after purchasing an additional 294,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $81.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

