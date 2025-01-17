JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.13. 417,276 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 589.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,132,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

