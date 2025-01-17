JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 18,867 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

