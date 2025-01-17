JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 65,782 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2,792.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NVE were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVE during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVE by 870.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NVE stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $90.24.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. NVE’s payout ratio is 119.76%.

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.