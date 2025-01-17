JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $62,433.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE OMI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

