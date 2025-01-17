JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 853 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,301.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on VTS shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

