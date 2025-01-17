JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $74.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

