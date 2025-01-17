JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

